Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Increases By 176.3%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MEIYF stock remained flat at $$9.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Mercialys has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

