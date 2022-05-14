Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 68.2%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,315. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
