Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 68.2%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,315. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

