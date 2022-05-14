Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Grows By 66.7%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $12.36 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

