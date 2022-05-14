Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 71.5%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the April 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period.

GNMA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. 62,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,588. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

