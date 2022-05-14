Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 70.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,051,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INTV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 234,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,251. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

