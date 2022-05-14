Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 70.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,051,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INTV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 234,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,251. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.