Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Increases By 100.0%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMCI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 93,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. Infinite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

