Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 125.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of GGDVY remained flat at $$59.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.
About Guangdong Investment (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangdong Investment (GGDVY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.