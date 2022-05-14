Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Rises By 125.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GGDVY remained flat at $$59.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

