Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Drops By 38.9%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,841. Global Internet of People has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

