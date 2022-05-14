Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expands By 203.5%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FVCB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.29. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,485 shares of company stock valued at $751,443. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

