Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 200.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 284,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,477. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

