Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 66.7%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CARZ traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

