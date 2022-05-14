Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 66.7%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CARZ traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
