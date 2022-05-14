Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 139.1%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the April 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,434. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

