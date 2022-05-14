Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 233.3%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $10.39 on Friday, hitting $99.62. 68,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Evolution AB has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $193.60.
About Evolution AB (publ) (Get Rating)
