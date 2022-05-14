Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 233.3%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $10.39 on Friday, hitting $99.62. 68,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Evolution AB has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $193.60.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

