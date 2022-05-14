Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Increases By 231.8%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enertopia stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 52,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

