Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 47.6%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. 22,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,075. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.