Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Increases By 256.3%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GRF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.