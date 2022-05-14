Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Increases By 154.7%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the April 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DELCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 29,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,336. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Delic Holdings Corp provides various medicines and treatments. It owns and operates a chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the United States. It also focuses on the research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology; engages in the provision of psychedelic wellness events; and operation of media and e-commerce platforms.

