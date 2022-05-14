Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Increases By 154.7%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the April 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DELCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 29,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,336. Delic has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Delic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delic (DELCF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.