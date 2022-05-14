Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Increases By 57.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the April 15th total of 692,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187,318 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

