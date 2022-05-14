Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Drops By 39.5%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

DACHF stock remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Friday. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

