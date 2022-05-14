Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 61.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 2,427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,076,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 537,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

CURLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

