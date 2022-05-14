Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declines By 73.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 537,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2277 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.