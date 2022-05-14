Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Decreases By 38.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.