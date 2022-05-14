Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Decreases By 38.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
