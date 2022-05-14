Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Decreases By 46.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the April 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 339,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6335 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

