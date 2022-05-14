Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 143.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUKS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629. The company has a market cap of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

