Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 57.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BPYPP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.18. 17,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

