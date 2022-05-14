Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 64.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,428. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.