Short Interest in Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Increases By 100.0%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bechtle from €57.00 ($60.00) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BECTY remained flat at $$9.31 during midday trading on Friday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

