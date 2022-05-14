Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Drops By 73.3%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. 23,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

