Short Interest in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Rises By 145.6%

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the April 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $352,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 7,965,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

