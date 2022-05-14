Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 55.2%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 900,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
ADTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 197,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,006. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
