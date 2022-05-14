Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 55.2%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 900,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ADTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 197,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,006. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aditxt by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aditxt by 118.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

