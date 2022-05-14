Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 124.75 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.89. The firm has a market cap of £78.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 97.99 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

