Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON DSW opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. DSW Capital has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 129.94 ($1.60).

DSW Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

