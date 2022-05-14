Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SCVL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $872.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

