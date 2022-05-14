Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

