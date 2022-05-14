Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.