Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.13) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.08) to GBX 2,570 ($31.69) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.21) to GBX 2,550 ($31.44) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,385.63.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

