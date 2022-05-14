Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shawcor stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.75.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

