SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGBAF. Societe Generale upped their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SES from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. SES has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.