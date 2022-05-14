ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.44. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 432,372 shares changing hands.

SREV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 408,678 shares of company stock worth $513,535. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

