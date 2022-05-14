Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SERA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.