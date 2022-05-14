SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

