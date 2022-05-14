Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 878,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,838. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after buying an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

