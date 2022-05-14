SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. 41,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

