SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SecureWorks worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SCWX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 185,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $928.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 86.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

