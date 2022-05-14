Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Target Price to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.