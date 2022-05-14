Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

