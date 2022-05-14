SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $13.01 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 577,310 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $21,866,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

