Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after purchasing an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

