Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 2,021,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,758. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

