Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,583,000.

VTI stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

